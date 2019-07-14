Cheetos Cheese Flavored Snacks Variety Pack, 40 Count: $4 off Subscribe & Save

sponsored
PepsiCo eCommerce · 36 mins ago
PepsiCo via Amazon takes $4 off a first Subscribe & Save order of its Cheetos Cheese Flavored Snacks Variety Pack 40-Count via the clippable coupon on the product page. Plus, free shipping applies. It includes 10 each of these cheesy Cheetos flavors: Crunchy, Crunchy Flamin' Hot, Crunchy Jalapeno Cheddar, and Jumbo Puffs. Shop Now
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
$10 Amazon Prime Day Credit
free w/ $10 Whole Foods purchase
digital delivery
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members a $10 Amazon Credit for free when you spend $10 or more in-store at Whole Foods, or on items sold by Whole Foods on Prime Now. (Customers will need to present their Prime code or mobile number at checkout in-store. The credit must be used between 12:00 a.m. July 15 to 11:59 p.m. PT July 17.) That's essentially like getting $10 worth of free stuff. Buy Now
Tips
- Whole Foods purchase must be made between July 3 and July 16
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Happy Belly 48-oz. Whole Raw Almonds Bag
$12 $13
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Happy Belly 48-oz. Whole Raw Almonds Bag for $12.99. Check out via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $12.34. That's a savings of about a buck and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- This item is expected to arrive July 1.
Features
- resealable bag
- unroasted, unsalted, and steam pasteurized
13 Deals · 6 days ago
Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints
$4 $7
free shipping
Today only, 13 Deals offers the Bob Ross Happy Little Tree Mints for $4.49 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
Tips
- order three or more to drop the price to $3.99 each
Features
- the tin measures 3.8" x 2.4" x .8"
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Premier Protein Clear Protein Drink 17-oz. Bottle 12-Pack
$17 $25
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Premier Protein Clear Protein Drink 16.9-oz. Bottle 12-Pack in Tropical Punch for $19.98. Clip the $2 off coupon on the product page and check out via Subscribe & Save for a final price of $16.98. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $3 under the lowest price we could find from a local warehouse club, although we saw it for $5 less last October. Buy Now
Features
- Each 16.9-oz. bottle provides 20 grams of protein.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon-Brand Grocery Items
20% off w/ Prime
free shipping
As one of its early Prime Day deals, Amazon offers Prime members 20% off a selection of Amazon-brand grocery items. Plus, get an extra 5% off most items when you check out via Subscribe & Save. Even better, all orders bag free shipping. Discounted brands include Solimo, Wickedly Prime, AmazonFresh, and Happy Belly. Shop Now
Amazon · 2 days ago
Amazon-Brand Everyday Essentials
Up to 30% off w/ Prime
free shipping
Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon takes up to 30% off select Amazon-brand everyday essentials. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Discounted items include vitamins and supplements, cleaning supplies, personal care items, and groceries. Shop Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discouted prices.
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Nongshim Soon Veggie Noodle Soup 10-Pack
$10 $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Nongshim Soon Veggie Noodle Soup 10-Pack for $10.10. Checkout with Subscribe & Save to cut it to $9.60. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Planters Salted Peanuts 1-oz. Bag 48-Pack
$7
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Planters Salted Peanuts 1-oz. Bag 48-Pack for $7.48. Checkout via Subscribe & Save to cut that to $7.11. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with last month's mention and the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now
PepsiCo eCommerce · 2 days ago
Pepsi Snacks, Drinks, and more
up to 25% off
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon takes up to 25% off a selection of Pepsi snacks, drinks, and more via on-page clip coupons. Plus, take an extra 5% select items when you check out via Subscribe & Save. Even better, Prime members bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
iTunes · 1 mo ago
PeakVisor for iOS
free $6
free shipping
iTunes offers downloads of PeakVisor for iPhone / iPad for free. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find for this 3D maps & peaks identification app. Shop Now
Features
- PeakVisor knows not only 1,000,809 mountains but also shows all the castles, mountain huts, parking lots, cable cars, and viewpoints in your area as well.
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
B'laster 11-oz. Penetrating Catalyst 12-Pack
$11 $48
free shipping w/ Prime
A possible price mistake, Amazon offers Prime members the B'laster 11-oz. Penetrating Catalyst 12-Pack for $11.46 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $36. (Some stores charge around $5 per canister.) Buy Now
Features
- busts loose rusted or frozen parts caused by rust and corrosion
- Model: 16-PB
New
Wayfair · 35 mins ago
Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel
$190 $700
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Luxier Multi-Function Thermostatic Rainfall and Waterfall Shower Tower Panel for $189.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 100 horizontal spray massage nozzles
- 50 rainfall nozzles
- hand shower
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Portable Ultra Rugged 600 Lumen COB Work Light
$9 $35
free shipping
That Daily Deal offers the Portable Ultra Rugged 600-Lumen COB Work Light for $9.49 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, $26 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 3 light settings
