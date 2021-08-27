Cheese: Mobile Banking for iPhone: Banking that Rewards You

Get up to10% cash back on purchases and 0.3% to 3% APY when you sign up for a Cheese mobile banking account. This rewards banking account is designed especially for Asian Americans (and people who want to support Asian American communities) as well as immigrants that may be ineligible for traditional rewards banking accounts. You can sign up using a passport or driver's license (no Social Security Number or credit check required).
- Up to 10% cash back at select retailers, Asian-owned businesses, & restaurants.
- 0.25% automatic cash back on all eligible purchases ($10 daily total reward cap)
- 0.3% (annual rate) deposit bonus with no minimum balance required
- 3% (annual rate) deposit bonus for 30 days when you refer a friend than joins Cheese
- Paycheck up to 2 days earlier with direct deposit
- No banking fees
Published 1 hr ago
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) also includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome/drum machine. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- Posted by Alan.
- Why does he love this deal? "Beyond being a huge timesaver, it's also been an easy way to experiment with a vast array of alternative tunings (Open C for those Devin Townsend-inspired noodlings, Open D for terrible attempts at slide), not to mention all those scales I should probably learn some day."
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
Try out this camping app for iOS or Android and no cost for three months. Shop Now
- The membership renews at $35.99/year after the trial period unless canceled.
- camping road trip planning
- find free camping
- no cell service required
- discounts at over 1,000 campgrounds & 30% off select outdoor brands
