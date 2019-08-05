- Create an Account or Login
Ending today, Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Newport Tummy-Control Cropped Pants in several colors (Sedona Dust pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops it to $19.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $50 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Tru-Spec Men's 24-7 Series Woodland Original Tactical Pants in Green Camo for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention at $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Calvin Klein Men's Authentic Seasonal 5-Pocket Pants in several colors (Convoy Summer pictured) from $20.93 with free shipping for Prime members. That's $4 under our March mention, which required pickup, and a low by $4 via pickup today. Shop Now
JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Straight-Fit Flat-Front Flex Oxford Pants in Black or Eiffel Tower for $17.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $9. Buy Now
Proozy offers two pairs of Dockers Men's Easy Khaki Classic Fit Pleated Pants in several colors (Sand pictured) for $49.98. Coupon code "DN29" drops it to $29. (Add two pairs to your cart to get this deal.) With $5.95 for shipping, that's $5 under the lowest price we could find for two pairs elsewhere. Buy Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Textured Zip-Front Jacket in several colors (Sergeant Blue pictured) for $20.93 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $54 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Petite Belted Lace Dress in Cloud for $26.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $73 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Embellished Shift Dress in Deep Black or Intrepid Blue for $39.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops that to $33.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $56 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 4. Buy Now
