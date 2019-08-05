- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Embellished Shift Dress in Deep Black or Intrepid Blue for $39.99. Coupon code "WKND" drops that to $33.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $56 off and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 4. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Petite Belted Lace Dress in Cloud for $26.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $73 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Besshopie via Amazon offers its Besshopie Women's Bohemian V-Neck Maxi Dress in several colors for $23.99. Coupon code "G2E93QT5" cuts the price to $11.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Cutout Dress in True Navy/True Red for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now
TianJL via Amazon offers the Sarin Mathews Women's Off-the-Shoulder Short Sleeve Dress in several colors (Black pictured) for $25.99. Coupon code "U86VABCV" drops the price to $20.79. With free shipping, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Belted Dress in Grecian Blue for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That is $59 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Bomber Jacket in Armry Blue or Fir/White for $40. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most stores charge $60 or more. It's available in sizes S to XXL. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of kitchen accessories with prices starting from $4.76. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Save at least $8 on a variety of tools for nearly every application. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 501 Original Shrink-to-Fit Jeans in Black for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the best deal we could find today by $20 (we saw them in Pink for $15 less last September.) Buy Now
Sign In or Register