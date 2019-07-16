Ending today, Macy's offers a selection of Charter Club Egyptian Cotton Towels and Washcloths, with prices starting from $4.99, as listed below. Plus, these orders bag free shipping. (Shipping typically starts at $10.95.) Shop Now
- 13" x 13" washcloth for $4.99 ($12 off)
- 20" x 30" hand towel for $7.99 ($16 off)
- 32" x 60" oversized bath towel for $10.99 ($23 off)
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, at least $6 off list, and within a buck of the lowest price we've seen in each size. Shop Now
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 13" x 13" Washcloth for $1.99 ($6 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.99 ($8 off)
- Tommy Hilfiger All American II 27" x 52" Bath Towel for $4.99 ($11 off)
As one of its early Prime Day deals and exclusively for Prime members, Amazon discounts a selection of its AmazonBasics Fade-Resistant Cotton Towels and Washcloth Multipacks, with prices starting at $4.75. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week, up to $24 off, and the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
- You must be signed in to your Prime account to see discounted prices.
For Prime members only, Amazon offers the AmazonBasics Quick-Dry Bathroom Towel 2-Pack in Petal Pink for $8.79 with free shipping. That's $14 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Other colors drop in price w/ Prime membership, just not as much
Suyeng via Amazon offers the DsFiyeng Double Layer Cooling Towel in Orange for $13.99. Coupon code "TPAJ72M3" drops that to $6.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last month, $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- microfiber
- UPF 50
- measures 40" x 12"
Macy's discounts a wide variety of apparel, shoes, home & kitchen items, and more as part of its Black Friday in July Sale. Plus, bag no-minimum free shipping on all orders. This, now extended sale, is the first no-minimum free shipping we've seen at Macy's in a year (shipping normally add $10.95 for orders under $75.) Shop Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Cyclone 2.0 Water-Repellant Hooded Jacket in White for $42. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $3 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
- Zappos matches this price
- sizes L to XXL
Macy's offers select Lauren Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors men's wool suits for $81.96 with free shipping. That's up to $568 off list and a great price for a wool suit. Sizes are limited. Buy Now
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Petite Solid Midi Dress in several colors (Deep Black pictured) for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from XS to L
