Macy's offers the Charter Club Damask Stripe Sheet Set in several colors from $70. Coupon code "3DAY" cuts that to $35. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's a savings of at least $35. Deal ends July 24. Shop Now
- available in twin to California king
- fitted sheet, flat sheet, and pillowcase(s)
Expires 7/25/2019
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99. Buy Now
- includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 4 standard pillowcases
- 100% fine brushed microfiber polyester
- deep pockets
Eavd via Amazon offers the Eavd Quilted Bedding in several colors/styles (01-Quilt Set 3Pcs pictured) starting from $35.99. Coupon code "EAVD5555" cuts the starting price to $16.19. With free shipping, that's at least $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
- 100% cotton
- available in 3 piece sets or single quilt in sizes from Twin to King
AlphabetDeal offers the Elegant Comfort 8-Piece Dobby Stripe Bed-in-a-Bag Comforter Set in several colors (White pictured) for $59.99. Coupon code "Comfort" cuts that to $50.99. With free shipping, that's $99 off list and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes full/queen and king. The set includes:
- comforter
- bed skirt
- flat sheet
- fitted sheet
- 2 pillow shams
- 2 pillowcases
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's takes 25% to 50% off a selection of men's shoes as part of its Shoe Clearance Sale. Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Macy's offers the Nautica Men's 8.5" Stretch Classic-Fit Deck Shorts in Oyster Brown for $12.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from 32 to 42
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey for $54. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and tied with last week's mention of a shipped unit as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes from L to XXL
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Petite Solid Midi Dress in several colors (Deep Black pictured) for $19.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from XS to L
