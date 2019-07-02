New
Charter Club Damask Stripe Sheet Set
from $28 $70
Macy's offers the Charter Club 550-Thread Count Damask Stripe Sheet Set in an array of colors/sizes, with prices starting from $34.99. Coupon code "FOURTH" drops that starting price to $27.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $7 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It also elicits savings of at least $42.) Shop Now
  • Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping
  • available in Twin to California King
  • incl. flat sheet, fitted sheet, and pilllowcase(s)
