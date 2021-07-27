Charter Club Damask Designs 50" x 60" Honeycomb Throw Blanket for $15
Macy's · 59 mins ago
Charter Club Damask Designs 50" x 60" Honeycomb Throw Blanket
$15 $100
free shipping w/ $25

That's a tremendous savings of $85. Buy Now at Macy's

  • In Blue or Yellow.
  • Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
Features
  • acrylic
  • machine washable
