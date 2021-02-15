New
ShopCBD · 43 mins ago
Charlotte's Web Sleep CBD Gummies 30-Count Bottle
$22 $30
free shipping w/ $49

Use coupon code "CBDLOVE" to save $8. Buy Now at ShopCBD

Tips
  • In Raspberry.
  • Shipping adds $7.99, but orders over $49 get free shipping.
Features
  • contains 10mg of CBD and 3mg of melatonin per serving of 2 gummies
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "CBDLOVE"
  • Expires 2/22/2021
    Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Supplements ShopCBD
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register