Charlotte's Web Recovery CBD Gummies 150mg 30-Count Jar for $21
New
ShopCBD · 17 mins ago
Charlotte's Web Recovery CBD Gummies 150mg 30-Count Jar
$21 $30
free shipping w/ $49

Thanks to coupon code "SHOPCBD30", if you pad to get free shipping, that's $15 under the manufacturer's regular subscription price. Buy Now at ShopCBD

Tips
  • Pad your order over $49 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $8.
Features
  • 10mg of CBD per serving
  • blend of ginger, turmeric, and whole-plant hemp extract, which purportedly supports joint health, joint strength, and recovery from exercise-induced inflammation
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "SHOPCBD30"
  • Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Supplements ShopCBD
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register