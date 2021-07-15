Charlottes Web CBD Calm Gummies 30-Count for $21

Apply code "SHOPCBD30" to get the best price we could find shipped by a buck. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99, but orders of $49 or more get free shipping.
- serving size: 2 gummies (10mg CBD per serving)
- lemon-line flavor
At 80% off list, that's a savings of $48. Apply coupon code "gncproperform2" to get this deal. Buy Now at Supplement Hunt
- Available in Fruity Blast.
- Shipping adds $5.99 or is free with orders over $99.
- contains creatine, taurine, L-carnitine, L-arginine, L-leucine, L-valine, L-isoleucine, L-citrulline, caffeine, and betaine
- 28 servings per container
Coupon code "FREESHIP" saves you $8 in shipping fees (no one likes paying more for shipping than they're spending on the item itself), making it a low by $9. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- In assorted flavors.
- 25mg CBD and 0.5mg melatonin per gummy
- pectin based
- gluten free
- non GMO
- vegan
- Model: GRE-000135
Clip the 25% off coupon and check out via Subscribe and Save for the best shipped price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available at this price in Peanut Butter Cup.
- gluten-free
- 30g protein and 2g sugar per serving
Thanks to coupon code "SHOPCBD30", if you pad to get free shipping, that's $15 under the manufacturer's regular subscription price. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Pad your order over $49 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $8.
- 10mg of CBD per serving
- blend of ginger, turmeric, and whole-plant hemp extract, which purportedly supports joint health, joint strength, and recovery from exercise-induced inflammation
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD30" to get this deal. That's $7 under our February mention, $26 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- 20mg CBD per teaspoon
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD30" to save $11 off list price. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping with orders of $49 or more.
Apply coupon code "SHOPCBD30" to save $9. Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Shipping adds $7.99, or get free shipping on orders of $49 or more.
- 10mg of CBD and 3mg of melatonin per serving of 2 gummies
- raspberry flavor
- Model: CHW-960.011.01.12
Thanks to coupon code "SHOPCBD30", that's $7 under our April mention, $26 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. (If you pad your order to get free shipping, it's also $16 less than you'd pay for a 4-oz. jar direct from the brand.) Buy Now at ShopCBD
- Pad your order over $49 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $8.
- 20mg full-spectrum CBD per teaspoon (500mg per jar)
- contains raw Colorado wildflower honey and hemp rosin
