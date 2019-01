Charles Tyrwhitt offers its Charles Tyrwhitt Men's Dress Shirt in several color and style options (Classic Fit Non-Iron Twill Blue Gingham pictured) for $29.50. (Click on "Dress Shirts" in the "Sale" tab to see these deals.) Coupon code "FLASH20" drops that to. Withfor shipping, that's $86 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $12 less two weeks ago. It's available in collar sizes from 14.5 to 18 and select sleeve lengths from 32 to 37. Deal ends January 27.