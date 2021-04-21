You'd pay up to $24 more buying these towels from Overstock.com. Shop Now at Macy's
- 13" x 13" washcloth for $7.99 (low by $18)
- 16" x 28" hand towel for $9.99 (low by $6)
- 30" x 56" bath towel for $14.99 (low by $24)
- Available in several colors (Skyway pictured).
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee, or spend $25 or more to bag free shipping.
- 625 GSM cotton
Save up to $18 on bath rugs in a range of colors and sizes. Shop Now at Kohl's
- 17" x 24" for $8 ($9 off).
- 20" x 32" for $14 ($11 off).
- 24" x 38" for $25 ($18 off).
- Available in several colors (Aqua pictured).
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Save up to $8 on a selection of towels in several colors. Shop Now at Kohl's
- Washcloth for $3.99 ($6 off).
- Hand towel for $5 ($7 off).
- Bath towel for $6 ($8 off).
- Available in several colors (Spa Aqua pictured).
- Opt for store pickup, where available, to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
It's $46 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Set includes: 6 bath towels, 4 hand towels, and 8 wash cloths
- 30" x 54" bath towel, 16" x 28" hand towel, 13" x 13" wash cloth
- Quick drying, with stitched loops for easy hanging at home or gym
- Model: 91302ABHWD18
Apply coupon code "GET15" for a savings of $2, making it the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Kohl's
- Available in several colors (Tornado pictured).
- Opt for store pickup to dodge the $8.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
- each towel measures 16" x 28"
Save on couches and sofas from $359, bed frames from $179, rugs from $25, bookcases from $69, mattresses from $129, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup, where available, to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Pictured is the Darrium 2-Piece Leather Sofa for $1,999 ($1,159 off list).
Shop a selection of men's athletic shoes including Skechers from $25, adidas from $45, Asics from $40, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Shipping adds $10.95, but orders $25 or more ship free.
Shop discounted T-shirts, hats, hoodies, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Pictured is the Nike Men's Legend Velocity Training T-Shirt for $10.93 (low by $21 if you spend over $25 for free shipping).
- Orders of $25 or more ship free; otherwise shipping adds $10.95. (Pickup may also be available.)
Save on over 5,000 items including baby clothes from $3, socks from $3, home items from $5, jewelry from $5, and much more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. Otherwise, shipping is free on orders of $25 or more.
