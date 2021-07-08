Chardonnay Sale at Wine.com: from $6
Chardonnay Sale at Wine.com
from $6
shipping varies

Oh for the chilled taste of Chardonnay on a warm summer's eve! Chardonnay is known as the "Red" of the whites and can be crisp and clean to full-bodied and oaky depending on climate, harvest date, and how it is vinted. There are so many flavors that its versatility and popularity are unmatched among other whites. You are sure to find something that delights your palette in this selection. Shop Now at Wine.com

  • Alcohol cannot be shipped to select states due to legal reasons.
  • Pictured is the Raeburn Russian River Valley Chardonnay 2019-rated 94 for $14.99 ($4 low).
