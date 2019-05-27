Walmart offers the Char-Broil Tru-Infrared 2-Burner Gas Grill in Silver for $184.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Features
  • 18,000-BTUs
  • 420-square inch cooking area
  • top ported stainless steel burners
  • Surefire ignition system
  • enclosed cabinet
  • Model: 463633316