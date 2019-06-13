New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Char-Broil The Big Easy Propane Turkey Fryer
$87 $100
free shipping
Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Char-Broil The Big Easy Propane Turkey Fryer in Black for $99.99. Coupon code "XP13" cuts that to $86.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $14, although most retailers charge $110 or more. Buy Now
Features
  • 16,000 BTU burner
  • grease tray
  • TRU-Infrared cooking technology
  • holds turkeys up to 16 lbs.
  • Model: 17102065
Details
Comments
  • Code "XP13"
  • Expires 6/13/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
