Walmart · 46 mins ago
Char-Broil TRU-Infrared Electric Patio Bistro
$190 $300
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Sold by VM Express via Walmart.
  • 1,750W of infrared grilling power
  • 240-square inch cooking space
  • porcelain-coated cast iron grates
  • Model: 14601911
