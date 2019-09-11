New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Char-Broil Performance TRU-InfraRed 2-Burner Grill
$165 $280
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by Best Buy via eBay
Features
  • 72,000 BTU for both burners
  • Electronic ignition
  • Warming rack
  • Infrared burners
  • Lid-mounted temperature gauge
  • 120 sq. in. of cooking space
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals BBQs & Grills eBay Char-Broil
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register