Char-Broil Medallion 50" Modular Outdoor Kitchen for $1,399

That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now at Lowe's
- removable insulated cooler
- outdoor sink
- drawers
- cabinets
-
Published 19 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's a savings of $46.
Update: It's now $103.38. Buy Now at Amazon
- 290 sq. in. cooking surface in main chamber
- 140 sq. in. cooking surface in firebox chamber
- Model: 12201570-A1
That's a total of $50 off the list price, and a really good price for a grill like this. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join).
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- TRU-infrared technology
- electronic ignition
- 240-sq. in. cooking area
- 1 burner
- Model: 15601900
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- 240 sq. in. cooking surface
- 80 sq. in. warming rack
- Model: 20602109
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- multi-blade scraper
- grit-infused bristles
Fill out the online form to receive a free seed pack of either Black-Eyed Susans or Butterfly Milkweed. It's a great way to help round out your flower beds, as well as help out the local honeybee and butterfly populations. Shop Now
Get your patio in shape for warm weather with a selection of outdoor furniture. Shop Now at Macy's
- Many items over $25 ship for free. Some items of $999 or more qualify for white glove delivery within regular delivery areas.
- Coupon code "MOM" takes an extra 10% off select items (eligible items have it marked on the product page).
- Pictured is the Wayland 7-Piece Dining Set for $1,649 ($2,210 off).
New customers can apply code "GRILLING10" to save $10 on a tank exchange. They'll even deliver it to your home on your schedule. Buy Now
- Click here to refer a friend for a $10 tank and get a $10 Amazon Gift Card for yourself when they try it.
- Currently available in the following cities: Houston, TX, Phoenix, AZ, Jacksonville, FL, Sacramento, CA, Las Vegas, NV, San Antonio, TX, Los Angeles, CA, San Diego, CA, Miami, FL, San Francisco, CA, Oakland, CA, San Jose, CA, Orlando, FL, Seattle, WA, Philadelphia, PA, and Tampa, FL.
Save a wide selection of pergola kits. Shop Now at Home Depot
- These kits do not include the pictured lumber.
- Pictured is the Toja Grid 8-Ft. x 12-Ft. Pergola Kit for $512 (low by $18).
Shop the deals listed below, and sign up for free demos and projects. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Up to 25% off Select Outdoor Power Equipment and Accessories
- Up to 20% off Select Outdoor Wall Lights
- 4 for $10 Scotts Mulch and Bonnie Plants 11.8-oz. Vegetables and Herbs
- Up to 40% off Select Vanities
- Free In-Store Demos (availability varies by location)
- Free Garden-to-go Kits
Save on drills, drivers, saws, rotary tools, and more. Plus, get a free battery and charger with your purchase. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Bosch 18V Cordless Circular Saw w/ Battery & Charger for $119 (low by $109).
Save on a wide selection of items including bathroom vanities, plants, paint, power tools, furniture, and more. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the Casainc Fully-Assembly 2 Door Accent Cabinet for $439.94. It’s a $78 savings.
That's a savings of $5. Buy Now at Lowe's
- Order online for in-store pickup. Not available for ship to home.
- 24 Nickel Cobalt Teeth w/ Tungsten Carbide tips
- alternating tooth bevel
- polymer stabilization vents
- for framing and construction (rip and crosscut)
Sign In or Register