Proozy · 1 hr ago
Chaps Men's Fleece Flannel 1/4-Zip Jacket
$3 $50
$6 shipping
Proozy offers the Chaps Men's Fleece Flannel 1/4-Zip Jacket in several colors (Big Square Navy/Black pictured) for $16.99. Coupon code "DN3" drops that to $3. With $5.95 for shipping, that's $47 off list, and the best deal we've seen for this jacket in any quantity. Buy Now
  • available in select sizes S to XL
  • Code "DN3"
  • Expires 7/3/2019
vannyc
3 dollars for the item. twice as much to ship. not really a deal
28 min ago