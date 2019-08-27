Personalize your DealNews Experience
Proozy offers the Chaps Men's Fleece Flannel 1/4-Zip Jacket in several colors (Big Square Navy pictured) for $9.99. Coupon code "PZY999" bags free shipping. That's tied with our expired mention from three days ago, a $46 savings, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Tailored Fit Lambskin Bomber Jacket in Black for $99.99. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping (not a member? it's free to join.) That's tied with our May mention, $650 off list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Titan Pass 2.0 Fleece Jacket in several colors (Blue pictured) for $39.98. Coupon code "SAVE60" drops it to $31.98. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to sign up.) That's $18 under our February mention, $43 off, and the lowest price we could find by $25 Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Onyx/Red pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our mention from over a week ago as $80 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
REI offers The North Face Women's Resolve Plus Rain Jacket in several colors (Tnf White/Mid Grey pictured) for $48.83. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. It's available in select sizes from XS to XL. Buy Now
Proozy offers two pairs of IZOD Men's Trekker Casual Pants in several colors (Chino pictured) for $55.98. Coupon code "DNBOGO" cuts that to $27.99 (the normal price for one pair). With $5.95 for shipping, that's $111 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Performance T-Shirt and Mesh Shorts Set in several colors (Black/Grey pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "DN1299" bags free shipping. That's $4 under last month's mention, a savings of $48, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the adidas Men's Puremotion Piped Polo Shirt in several colors (Black pictured) for $14.98. Apply coupon code "DN1498" to unlock free shipping. That's a buck under last month's mention, $47 off list, and the best price we've seen for this polo. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Nike Men's Tessen Sneakers in Grey or Olive for $35.99. Plus, coupon code "PZYSHIP" bags free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last week and the lowest price price we could find by $10. They're available in sizes 7 to 11. Buy Now
