Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Stone pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's tied with our mention from almost two weeks ago, $32 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Get free shipping on orders over $35
- available in select sizes from 38x30 to 40x30
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Walmart offers the Chaps Men's Custom Fit Khaki Pants in several colors (Hudson Tan pictured) for $8 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $32 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes 32x30 to 40x32
Jos. A. Bank offers its Jos. A. Bank Men's 1905 Collection Moleskin Tailored Fit Flat Front Pants in British Tan or Navy for $14.99. Plus, Bank Account Reward members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's $75 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 34x29 to 40x32
JCPenney offers the St. John's Bay Men's Easy-Care Pleat-Front Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $12.49. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $8.74. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping charge. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's $41 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the best price we could find. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 30x30 to 40x29
Macy's offers the Lauren Ralph Lauren Men's Classic-Fit UltraFlex Stretch Micro-Twill Pleated Dress Pants in several colors (Grey pictured) for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention (although that required in-store pickup) and the best deal we've seen for these pants. (It's the lowest price we could find today by $70.) Deal ends July 16. Buy Now
- available in select waist sizes from 30 to 42 and inseams from 29 to 34
Walmart offers the Phat Farm Men's Camo Stretch Moto Twill Joggers in Army Camo or Black Camo for $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XL
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- portable power bank not included
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Sign In or Register