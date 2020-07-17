New
StackSocial · 1 hr ago
$68 $85
$3 shipping
Apply coupon code "DN20" for a savings of $32 off the list price. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- 27.5" x 19.5" top panel
- spring-assisted
- 4 height settings
- 14" max height
Amazon · 3 days ago
Mind Reader 2-Tier Adjustable Sit and Stand Mobile Workstation Desk
$70 $80
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White.
- This item is now temporarily out of stock, but can still be purchased at this price and will ship when available.
Features
- adjustable height
- 4 locking wheels
- Model: SDROLL-WHT
StackSocial · 1 yr ago
The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle
$17 $29
Online courses
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
StackSocial · 21 hrs ago
EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner
$72 $80
$3 shipping
With coupon code "DN10", that's the best price we could find by $24. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- LED lights
- humidifies the air
- filters out dust particles
StackSocial · 1 yr ago
CuriosityStream 2-Year Subscription
$30
StackSocial offers a CuriosityStream 2-Year Subscription for $29.99. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $7 less a month ago. (A 1-year subscription is normally $20.) It includes unlimited content streaming every month.
StackSocial · 2 days ago
The Complete GameGuru Bundle
$27 $205
Coupon code "DN10" cuts it to the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- for game enthusiasts with not much programming/designing expertise
- hundreds of royalty-free assets for making your own 3D game
