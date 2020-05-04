Open Offer in New Tab
Macy's · 1 hr ago
Champs Genuine Leather Money Clips and Card Holders
$14
free shipping w/ $25

Save $6 off list price on a variety of Champs leather accessories, including card holders, money clips, and money pouches. Buy Now at Macy's

  • Apply coupon code "FORYOU" to get this discount.
  • Shipping adds $10.95, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
  • Code "FORYOU"
  • Expires 5/4/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
