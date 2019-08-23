Personalize your DealNews Experience
Shivley Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Textured Stripe Polo in several colors (Maroon pictured) for $8.50 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago at $26 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Calvin Klein Men's Long-Sleeve Slim-Fit Polo Shirt in Scarlett/Navy or Charcoal/Orange for $11.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $68 off and the lowest price we could find. It's available in sizes M to XXL. Buy Now
Men's Wearhouse offers the Paisley & Gray Men's Slim Fit Tuxedo Shirt in several colors (Navy pictured) for $8.99. Plus, Perfect Fit Rewards members bag free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.) That's $91 off list and an extremely low price for a men's tuxedo shirt. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Alfani Men's Soft Touch Stretch Polo in several colors for $9.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $40 off list and tied with our expired mention from two days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Golfetail via eBay offers the adidas Golf Men's Essential 2 Color Pencil Stripe Polo Shirt in several colors (Blue pictured) for $15.99 with free shipping. That's $12 less than you'd pay at other Golfetail storefronts. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 32GB 9.7" Android Tablet in Black for $144 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we've seen for the 32GB version in any condition. (It's $166 less than the best price we could find for a factory sealed unit today.) Buy Now
Shively Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Double Dry Compression T-Shirt in White for $7.50 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention, $19 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
