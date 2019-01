Proozy offers the Champion Men's Performance T-Shirt 3-Pack in assorted colors for $14.99. Coupon code "DN1399" drops it to. With, that's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for the quantity today by $10.) It's available in sizes S to XL. Deal ends January 22.Note: These shirts will ship in random colors.