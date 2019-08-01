- Create an Account or Login
Hanes via Rakuten offers the Champion Men's Powerblend Sweats Full-Zip Jacket in several colors (Oxford Grey pictured) for $25.34. Coupon code "HAN3" cuts that to $22.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by around $4. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Nike Men's Logo Hooded Jacket in Blue or Red for $37.50. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Helvetia Heights Jacket in Dark Mountain for $49.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts it to $39.99. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free shipping. (Membership is free.) That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $24. Buy Now
Northgard via Amazon offers its Northgard Men's Military Jacket in several colors (Army Green 805 pictured) for $45.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply coupon code "UB46JRHK" to cut the price to $29.89. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Resolve 2 Waterproof Jacket in TNF Yellow/Asphalt Grey for $54. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $36 off and tied with last week's mention of a shipped unit as the lowest price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now free. Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Women's Jolt 2 Running Shoes in Grey Floss for $34.99. Coupon code "ASICS20" cuts that to $27.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. Deal ends July 29. Buy Now
eBags via Rakuten offers the Samsonite Winfield 2 28" Hardside Spinner Suitcase in several colors (Brushed Anthracite pictured) for $79.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts the price to $63.99. Plus, you'll bag $9.45 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of at least $57, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Factory Direct via Rakuten offers the FDW 3-Piece Luggage Set with TSA Locks in Red for $81.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $65.59. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find now by $13. Buy Now
Shively Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Double Dry Compression T-Shirt in White for $7.50 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention, $19 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Champion Men's C-Life Reverse Weave Logo-Print Sweatshirt in several colors (Groovy Papaya pictured) for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Champion Men's Cargo Pants in several colors (Oxford Gray pictured) for $11.96 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $20.)
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
SB Direct LLC via Amazon offers the Champion Sportline Women's Duo Heart Rate Monitor for $11.25 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
