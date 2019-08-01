- Create an Account or Login
Hanes via Rakuten offers the Champion Men's Performance Golf Pants in Tanned Khaki for $23.86. Coupon code "HAN3A" cuts the price to $20.86. With free shipping, that is the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Columbia offers its Columbia Men's Silver Ridge Convertible Pants in Tusk for $24.99. Coupon code "SAVE70" cuts that to $19.99. Plus, Greater rewards members bag free shipping. (It's free to join.) That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $16. Buy Now
JCPenney offers the Van Heusen Men's Straight-Fit Flat-Front Flex Oxford Pants in Black or Eiffel Tower for $17.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $12.59. Opt for $3.95 ship-to-store pickup to avoid the $8.95 shipping fee. (Free same-day pickup may also be available). That's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find today by $9. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tasso Elba Men's Straight-Fit Stretch Pants in several colors (Black pictured) for $69.50. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that price to $17.38. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our February mention, $52 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Tommy Hilfiger Men's Slim-Fit Stretch Chinos in Chambray Blue or Surf the Web Blue for $21.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $38 off and the best price we could find.
Update: Shipping is now free. Buy Now
TekReplay via Rakuten offers the refurbished Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Aluminum Smartwatch in Silver/White for $174.97. Coupon code "SAVE15" cuts that to $148.72. With free shipping, that's $3 under last month's mention and the best deal we've seen in any condition. (It's also the lowest price today by $71 for refurb model). Buy Now
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB 4G LTE GSM Smartphone in Silver for $623.99. Coupon code "BUY15" cuts that to $530.39. With free shipping, that's $110 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $105.) Buy Now
Rakuten takes an extra 15% off select items via coupon code "SAVE15". Plus, many orders bag free shipping. That's tied with last month's mention as the best sitewide discount Rakuten has offered. Shop Now
eBags via Rakuten offers its Samsonite Fiero 20" Spinner Luggage in Black or Burnt Orange for $69.99. Coupon code "BAGS20" cuts that to $55.99. Even better, you'll bag $8.25 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's tied with our mention from last week and the best price we could find today by $27. Buy Now
Shively Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Double Dry Compression T-Shirt in White for $7.50 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention, $19 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Champion Men's C-Life Reverse Weave Logo-Print Sweatshirt in several colors (Groovy Papaya pictured) for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Champion Men's Cargo Pants in several colors (Oxford Gray pictured) for $11.96 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $20.)
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. The price has increased to $13.46. Buy Now
SB Direct LLC via Amazon offers the Champion Sportline Women's Duo Heart Rate Monitor for $11.25 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
