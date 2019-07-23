- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Shively Sporting Goods via eBay offers the Champion Men's Double Dry Compression T-Shirt in White for $7.50 with free shipping. That's a buck under our February mention, $19 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Champion Men's Cargo Pants in several colors (Oxford Gray pictured) for $11.96 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $20.)
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Men's Hustle Pants in Grey for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $39 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sophia's Beauty via Amazon offers the Bani Bands Unisex Alabama Crimson Tide Running Headband for $19.95. Clip the $3 off coupon on the page and apply code "Z3FGFEAS" to drop it to $8.97. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Proozy offers the Reebok Men's Volt Performance T-Shirt in several colors (Royal Blue pictured) for $19.99. Coupon code "DN4" cuts that to $4. With $5.95 for shipping, that's a buck under our mention from over two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Lululemon offers its Lululemon Women's Wunder Under High-Rise Foil Tights in Black for $59 with free shipping. That's a savings of $59 off list and the best deal we could find. (For further comparison, it's about the highest discount we see from Lululuemon). Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
eBay takes up to 70% off select items via coupon code "JUMPSTART" for its End of Summer Sale. Plus, most offers bag free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
BidAllies via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 128GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $209.95 with free shipping. That's $25 under our March mention and an all-time low price. (It's the best deal for a refurb now by $31.) Buy Now
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Champion Men's C-Life Reverse Weave Logo-Print Sweatshirt in several colors (Groovy Papaya pictured) for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
SB Direct LLC via Amazon offers the Champion Sportline Women's Duo Heart Rate Monitor for $11.25 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Nordstrom Rack offers the Champion Forever Champ Utility Backpack in Camo or Black for $34.97 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
