Macy's offers the Champion Men's C-Life Reverse Weave Logo-Print Sweatshirt in several colors (Groovy Papaya pictured) for $25.93. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now
- available in sizes from S to XXL
Published 35 min ago
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Post-Game Pullover Hoodie in Collegiate Navy/White for $19.99. In-cart, that drops to $14.99. With free shipping, that's a savings of $40 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
- available in sizes S & M only
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Antarctica Collectors Graphic Hoodie in Black for $36. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
- sizes L and XL only
Lord & Taylor via Walmart offers the Black Brown 1826 Men's Heathered Pullover Hoodie in several colors (Dark Denim pictured) for $8.18 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's $6 under the lowest price we could find for a similar Black Brown 1826 hoodie. Buy Now
- available in select sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers the Michael Kors Men's Full-Zip Logo Hoodie in several colors (Winter Red pictured) for $35.03. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
Macy's offers thousands of items as deals of the day during its 48-Hour Sale. Alternatively, it cuts $20 off orders over $48 via coupon code "HOUR48". (These promotions don't stack.) Choose in-store pickup to dodge the shipping fee, which adds $10.95. (Orders of $48 or more bag free shipping.) Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Items that are eligible for the coupon are marked on the product pages.
- Free shipping usually has a minimum spend of $75 at Macy's.
Macy's offers the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Stretch Twill Pants in Navy for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $58 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Available in 36x32 only
Macy's takes 70% off a selection of Travelpro Walkabout 3.0 Spinner and Rolling Luggage with prices starting from $59.99, as listed below. Plus, free shipping applies. That's at least $140 and up to $266 off, and the lowest prices we've seen for some of these items. Deal ends July 20. Buy Now
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 15.5" Rolling Carry On for $59.99 (all-time low, $140 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 19" International Expandable Carry-On Spinner Suitcase for $77.99 (Amazon and eBags charge the same, $182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 22" Expandable Carry On Rolling Suitcase for $77.99 ($182 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 21" Expandable Carry On Spinner Suitcase for $83.99 (all-time low, $196 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 25" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $95.99 ($224 off)
- Travelpro Walkabout 3 29" Expandable Spinner Suitcase for $113.99 (pictured, all-time low, $266 off)
Macy's discounts a selection of Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Towels in several colors, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $9.95 shipping fee. That's a buck under our mention from two weeks ago with the wash and hand towels within $1 and bath towel just over $1 of the best prices we've seen. Deal ends July 20. Shop Now
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Wash Towel for $1.79 ($8 off)
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Hand Towel for $2.79 ($9 off)
- Martha Stewart Collection Quick-Dry Reversible Bath Towel for $4.79 ($11 off)
Macy's offers the Champion Men's Cargo Pants in several colors (Oxford Gray pictured) for $11.96 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $20.)
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
- sizes XL and XXL
SB Direct LLC via Amazon offers the Champion Sportline Women's Duo Heart Rate Monitor for $11.25 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
- continuous heart rate and on-demand heart rate
- chest belt
- any-touch technology
Nordstrom Rack offers the Champion Forever Champ Utility Backpack in Camo or Black for $34.97 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
- measures 19.5" x 12" x 6"
- 4 zip exterior pockets and 1 flap pocket
- elastic lashing straps
