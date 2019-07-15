New
Macy's · 33 mins ago
$10 $20
pickup
Macy's offers the Champion Men's 8.5" Jersey Shorts in several colors (Granite Heather pictured) for $10. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our expired mention from four days ago and the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most sellers charge $20 or more. Deal ends July 14. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from S to XXL
Details
Comments
-
Expires 7/15/2019
Published 33 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Amazon · 6 days ago
Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms
from $9
free shipping w/ Prime
Geek Lighting via Amazon offers its Geek Lighting Men's Activewear Bottoms in several styles/colors starting at $18.99. Coupon code "VI4GRS9R" cuts the starting price to $9.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week of the pants, at least $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Tips
- The code does not apply to the 2 Pcs Black/Black and C-yellow options.
Features
- available in select sizes from XS to XXL
Walmart · 1 day ago
Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Discover Shorts
$9 $19
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Men's Discover Shorts in several colors (Carpark Grey pictured) for $9. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 28 to 42
Amazon · 1 day ago
Northgard Men's Cargo Shorts
$19 $27
free shipping
Northgard US via Amazon offers the Northgard Men's Cargo Shorts in several colors (Black pictured) for $26.99. Coupon code "4WIHMV4B" cuts that to $18.89. With free shipping, that's $8 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- Some options offer a 5% coupon on the product page that when applied with the same coupon code above drops the starting price to $14.69.
Features
- available in sizes 30 to 40.
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Pacific Blue Men's Printed Stretch Twill Shorts
$6 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Pacific Blue Men's Printed Stretch Twill Shorts in several styles (Green Avocado pictured) for $5.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 30 to 34
Macy's · 22 hrs ago
Macy's Black Friday in July Event
up to 80% off
Macy's takes up to 80% off thousands of items ranging from clothing and accessories to home and kitchen as part of its Black Friday in July Event. Shipping starts at $10.95, although orders of $49 or more bag free shipping (that's $30 less than the most recent free shipping threshold we've seen). Shop Now
Macy's · 4 hrs ago
The North Face Men's Logo Jacket
$54 $90
free shipping
Macy's offers The North Face Men's Logo Jacket in TNF White for $54 with free shipping. That's $36 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- The North Face charges the same direct.
Features
- Available in XL
Macy's · 1 day ago
Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum
$10 after rebate $38
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Black + Decker Lithium Handheld Vacuum in Icy Blue for $19.99. This $10 mail-in rebate drops it to $9.99. Choose in-store pickup where available to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $10.) Buy Now
Tips
- Not available for pickup in your area? Orders of $49 or more receive free shipping.
Features
- lightweight design
- wall-mountable charger
- washable bag filter
Macy's · 1 day ago
Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers
$20 $65
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Thompson Slip-On Sneakers in yellow for $19.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $19.
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- available in most sizes 8 to 13
Macy's · 1 day ago
Champion Men's Cargo Pants
$12 $32
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Champion Men's Cargo Pants in several colors (Oxford Gray pictured) for $11.96 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $20.)
Update: Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Features
- sizes XL and XXL
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Champion Sportline Women's Duo Heart Rate Monitor
$11 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
SB Direct LLC via Amazon offers the Champion Sportline Women's Duo Heart Rate Monitor for $11.25 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- continuous heart rate and on-demand heart rate
- chest belt
- any-touch technology
Nordstrom Rack · 1 wk ago
Champion Forever Champ Utility Backpack
$35 $60
$8 shipping
Nordstrom Rack offers the Champion Forever Champ Utility Backpack in Camo or Black for $34.97 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- measures 19.5" x 12" x 6"
- 4 zip exterior pockets and 1 flap pocket
- elastic lashing straps
