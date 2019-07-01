New
Nordstrom Rack · 30 mins ago
$35 $60
$8 shipping
Nordstrom Rack offers the Champion Forever Champ Utility Backpack in Camo or Black for $34.97 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Features
- measures 19.5" x 12" x 6"
- 4 zip exterior pockets and 1 flap pocket
- elastic lashing straps
Details
Comments
-
Published 30 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
eBay · 1 mo ago
Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack
$23 $65
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Oakley Holbrook 20L Backpack in Dark Brush or Blackout for $23.39 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $3. Buy Now
Features
- dual-zip main compartment
- internal sleeve for up to a 15" laptop
- padded back and shoulder straps with removable sternum strap
Amazon · 5 days ago
Perkisboby Men's Sling Bag Backpack
$11 $19
free shipping w/ Prime
Perkisboby via Amazon offers its Perkisboby Men's Sling Bag Backpack in Gray or Black for $18.99. Coupon code "E7HDBZQJ" drops that to $11.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our mention from last week, $8 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 4 pockets and adjustable strap
- fits up to 9.7" tablet
- 100% cotton canvas
- earphone hole
Walmart · 3 days ago
iFly 16" Backpack
$11 $40
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the iFly 16" Backpack in Black for $11.20. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $29 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 900D polyester
- mesh padded back
Amazon · 7 mos ago
Fresion 17.3" Laptop Backpack
$31
free shipping
$16 off and the best deal we could find
MJ Bags via Amazon offers the Fresion 17.3" Laptop Backpack for $46.99. Coupon code "VZ5XOGVP" cuts it to $30.54. With free shipping, that's $16 off and the best deal we could find. It features a 32-liter capacity. Deal ends December 31.
Nordstrom Rack · 1 mo ago
Bruno Magli Men's Westy Leather Sneakers
$130
free shipping
Nordstrom Rack offers the Bruno Magli Men's Westy Leather Sneakers in Grey or Black for $129.96 with free shipping. That's $265 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 8 to 13
Nordstrom Rack · 4 days ago
Vince Camuto Shoes at Nordstrom Rack
up to 84% off
free shipping w/ $100
Nordstrom Rack cuts up to 84% off a selection of men's and women's Vince Camuto shoes. Shipping adds $7.95 but orders of $100 or more bags free shipping. Shop Now
Nordstrom Rack · 1 mo ago
Keen Women's Venice H2 Waterproof Sandals
$60 $95
$8 shipping
Nordstrom Rack offers the Keen Women's Venice H2 Waterproof Sandals in Midnight Navy for $59.97 plus $7.95 for shipping. That's the best price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Features
- It's available in sizes 7 to 9
Nordstrom Rack · 1 mo ago
Versace Men's Medusa Head Hi-Top Sneakers
$180 $625
free shipping
Nordstrom Rack offers the Versace Collection Men's Medusa Head Hi-Top Sneakers in Black or White for $179.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Features
- They're available in sizes from 39 to 46
Macy's · 16 hrs ago
Champion Men's Cargo Pants
$12 $32
pickup at Macy's
Macy's offers the Champion Men's Cargo Pants in several colors (Oxford Gray pictured) for $11.96. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $20.) Buy Now
Features
- select sizes L to XXL
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Champion Sportline Women's Duo Heart Rate Monitor
$11 $17
free shipping w/ Prime
SB Direct LLC via Amazon offers the Champion Sportline Women's Duo Heart Rate Monitor for $11.25 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Features
- continuous heart rate and on-demand heart rate
- chest belt
- any-touch technology
