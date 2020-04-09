Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Champion 2000W Stackable Portable Inverter Generator
$399 $488
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $89. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • can connect with another 2000-watt inverter to double your output power
  • 2000 starting watts, 1700 running watts and up to 9.5 hours run time
  • two 120V 20A household outlets
  • Model: 100489
