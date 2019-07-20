New
eBay · 52 mins ago
Chamberlain Universal Garage Door Remote
$20 $42
free shipping w/Prime

mrcynik via eBay offers the Chamberlain Group Clicker Universal 2-Button Garage Door Opener Remote with Visor Clip for $19.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find today by $5. Buy Now

Features
  • up to 800-foot range
  • wireless programing can control up to two garage doors or gates
  • Model: KLIK3U-BK
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 52 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Home Improvement eBay Chamberlain
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register