Walmart · 19 mins ago
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub
$30 $38
pickup at Walmart

That's the best deal we've seen and the lowest price we could find now by $9 Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Amazon, Best Buy, and Home Depot match this price; VIP Outlet via eBay charges a little less.
  • Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • can be linked to select smart home hubs
  • adds smartphone control to your existing garage door opener
  • provides real-time status alerts and notifications
  • Model: MYQ-G0301
Details
Comments
