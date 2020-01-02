Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart
Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub
$29 $50
pickup at Walmart

That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. (Many stores charge around $50.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • Amazon charges the same with free shipping for Prime members.
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
Features
  • can be linked to select smart home hubs
  • adds smartphone control to your existing garage door opener
  • provides real-time status alerts and notifications
  • Model: MYQ-G0301
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
