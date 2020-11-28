Save on a variety of Worx tools with prices from $28. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Pictured is the Worx SD Semi-Automatic Cordless Screwdriver for $27.99 ($32 off).
Expires 11/30/2020
That's the best price we could find by $5. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by WORX via eBay.
- To get this price, add it to your cart and proceed to checkout.
- 3 speeds
- 2 built-in LED lights
- 12 bits
- Model: WX240L
That's the best price we could find by $23. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx Direct via eBay.
- Add item to the cart to see this price.
- side-mounted tensioner
- front hand guard
- corded
- includes blade cover
- Model: WG305.1
It's $8 under our mention from May and the lowest price we could find by $30. For further comparison, we saw an open-box combo for the same price three weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- includes two batteries, one charger, and carry bag
- Model: WX958L
That's $35 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Universal Fit System accepts other brands' accessories
- includes 20V battery, charger, end cut blade, sanding pad, sanding sheets, and carry bag
- Model: WX682L
Save on a wide range of tool kits and individual items. Shop Now at Lowe's
- Pictured is the DeWalt XR 20-Volt Max 5-Amp-Hour Lithium Power Tool Battery Kit for $199
It's $17 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Home Depot
- 20" hose
- digital gauge
- 0 PSI to 150 PSI
- sports equipment needle and 2 high pressure nozzles
- battery not included
- Model: P737D
That's a shipped low by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- forward/reverse switch
- 1" slotted screwdriving bit
- 1" Phillips screwdriving bit
- requires 4 AA batteries (included)
- Model: AS6NG
It's a huge savings of $700 under list price and the first time we've seen this deal. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Compact
- Keyless Chuck
- LED Light
- Variable Speed
- Model: PCK850KN
Save on blenders, mixers, toasters, kettles, coffee grinders, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurbished KitchenAid RRK150IC 5-qt. Stand Mixer in Ice Blue for $399 ($100 off).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Save on over 800 items. Headphones start at $17, small appliances at $20, and power tools at $28, among other savings. Shop Now at eBay
- All certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Huge discounts abound in this sale. Choose from brands like Apple, Samsung, LG, Motorola, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various 3rd-party sellers via eBay.
Save on over 18 items including headphones from $60, speakers from $85, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- These items are certified refurbished and backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Certified Refurbished Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System for $130 pictured ($70 off).
That's $60 less than what Worx charge for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- A 1-year Worx warranty applies.
- two speed operation
- 16:1 mulching ratio
- detachable bag
- Model: WG524
Shop already discounted garden tools, power tools, and more that get an extra discount in-cart. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Pictured is the Worx WG303.1 14.5 Amp 16" Electric Chainsaw with Auto-Tension for $67.15 after the in-cart discount ($23 less than most stores charge).
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at eBay
- A battery is not included.
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- dual action blades
- 4" grass shear blade & 8" shrubbery blade
- Model: WG801.9
You'll save an extra 10% to 20% off on new and refurbished yard tools, power tools, workshop equipment, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Worx WG919 20V Cordless Trimmer and Blower Combo for $67.99 ($232 off).
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
