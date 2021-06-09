Certified Refurbished Tools for Dad at eBay: Up to 60% off

Save up to 60% off on Dad's favorite brands such as DeWalt, Bosch, Milwaukee, Rockwell, and more, all while reminding them that you're both the favorite child and quite thrifty. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb DeWalt 20V Max Compact 3-Tool Cordless Combo Kit for $449.99 (low by $50).
- Safe from stud finder dad jokes (other Dad jokes may be inflicted without mercy).
Published 1 hr ago
Get a free tool in cart with the purchase of one select power tool. (Items vary and depend on which one you buy.) Eligible items include tools from Bosch, Kobalt, Craftsman, and Metabo HPT. Shop Now at Lowe's
Save on a selection of saws, drills, drivers, and more. Shop Now at Ace Hardware
- The price drops in cart for Ace Rewards Members. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Ace Rewards Members get free delivery from store (availability varies by ZIP).
- Pictured is the DeWalt 20V Max Li-Ion Reciprocating Saw (No Battery) for $99.99 in cart (low by $29).
That's $10 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tool Daily via Amazon.
- 1/4" quick connector
- 5 different tips
- 1L capacity
Choose from over 2,700 certified refurb items for Dad this year, with phone cases starting from $5, headphones from $7, monitors from $90, laptops from $149, desktops from $160, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate.
That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Thomas Kinkade Studios via eBay.
- premium Satin Art Paper
- includes Certificate of Authenticity
After the in-cart discount, that's $7 less than you'd pay for a 5-pack elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Hanes via eBay.
- In Black/Grey.
Save on almost 250 golf items, with golf towels starting from $6, polo shirts from $9, golf balls from $16, gloves from $16, putters from $32, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Bullet 35" Mallet Putter for $31.99 ($48 off).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
You'd pay nearly double that elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- In Monster Blue
- Sold by brandjc17 via eBay
