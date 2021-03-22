New
eBay · 29 mins ago
Certified Refurbished Tools Outlet at eBay
extra 15% off
free shipping

Apply coupon code "PAYLESS15" to a selection certified refurbished tools to score an extra 15% off. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Pictured is the Certified Refurb Milwaukee M12 1/4" Hex Impact Driver (Tool only) for $49.29.
  • Certified Refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from All-State.
  • $100 max discount.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "PAYLESS15"
  • Expires 3/29/2021
    Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register