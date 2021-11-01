Choose items from brands like KitchenAid, Cuisinart, and Hamilton Beach. Shop Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by various third-party sellers via eBay.
-
Published 23 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save $10 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-slice toaster
- egg cooker
- meat tray
- Model: 78500
- UPC: 072244785005
That's $3 under yesterday's mention and a savings of $14 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1L capacity
- programmable
- Model: AC-03BLUC
That's $200 less than most retailers charge. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Have a Sam's Club membership? Sam's Club has it for $569.98 plus around $6 for shipping. (You'd need to buy a $40 membership if you're not already a member, in which case Home Depot's price is lower.)
- grinder w/ 13 adjustable settings
- 60-oz. removable water tank & drip tray
- Model: ESAM04110S
You'd pay $40 via Amazon. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Use coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" to get free shipping and save $8.99.
- up to six units can plug together using one outlet
- removable and dishwasher-safe stoneware and glass lids
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
Apply coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" to save $22 off, making it $13 under our previous mention from last month and $23 less than Walmart charges. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by waterdropdirect via eBay.
- carbon block filtration
- Model: TSB
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
Sign In or Register