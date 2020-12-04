New
eBay · 17 mins ago
Certified Refurbished Sale at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping

Save on tools, laptops, headphones, speakers, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • These items are certified refurbished and covered by a 2-year Allstate warranty.
  • Pictured is the Certified Refurb Lenovo IdeaPad 1 Gemini Lake Pentium 14" Laptop for $269 ($400+ for it new)
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 17 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Store Events eBay
Refurbished
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register