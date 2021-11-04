Use code "NEWBRANDS20" to get this deal. That's $124 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Roborock Official Store via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- 2,000Pa suction
- selective room cleaning
- up to 3-hours of cleaning time on a single charge
Coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" cuts the price to $67 less than a new one, and the best price we've seen in any condition. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Roborock via eBay.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- intelligent navigation
- Z-shape route
- battery power to clean up to 2,152 square feet
- 640ml dust bin
- app and voice control
- Model: E4
- UPC: 606015769729
It's the lowest price we've seen for a new unit and the best deal we could find by $19. Buy Now at Walmart
- 1500Pa suction power
- Boost-IQ technology
- 3-point cleaning
- 0.6L dustbin
- 100 minutes of continuous cleaning per full charge
- Model: T2123111
It's $4 under our mention from last December, a savings of $75 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Target
- 3-stage cleaning system
- 7" scrubbing width
- Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility
- Model: R675020
- UPC: 885155015426
Outside of price-matched stores, it's the lowest price we found for this recent release by $60. Buy Now at Amazon
- compatible with Google Home and Alexa
- automatically docks and recharges
- dual multi-surface brushes
- for carpet and hard floors
- 3 stage cleaning system
- up to 90-minute runtime
- app and voice control
- edge-sweeping brush
- adaptive navigation
- Model: R694020
- UPC: 885155027221
It's $10 under our November mention, $100 off the list price, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Woot via Amazon.
- up to 100 minutes runtime
- remote control (2 AAA batteries included)
- charging base
- AC power adapter
- cleaning tool
- extra set of filters
- 4 side brushes
- 5 cable ties
- Model: T2109
Get in some pre-Black Friday eBay shopping with coupon code "NEWBRANDS20" – it beats the extra 15% off we've seen from most of eBay's storewide sales this year. Shop Now at eBay
- No minimum purchase required. The coupon discount is capped at a maximum value of $100.
Save on over 60 styles, including shoes, T-shirts, headwarmers, beanies, hoodies, and shorts. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the ASICS Unisex Adjustable Training Cap for $9.35 (low by $9).
Get savings on a huge assortment of DeWalt tools and workshop equipment, including saws, drills, impact drivers, & more. Shop Now at eBay
- Some items show pricing at checkout.
- Pictured is the DeWalt 15A Compact Jobsite Table Saw w/ Stand for
$399( $120$100 off).
It's a savings of $1,899 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by doubledexmacbooks via eBay.
- Intel Core I7-3520M 3rd Gen. 2.9GHz CPU
- 13.3" 1280×800 LED-backlit Retina display
- 8GB RAM & 480GB SSD
- Mac OS 10.15 (Catalina)
- Model: MD102LL/A
