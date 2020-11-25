New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurbished Premium Vacuums at eBay
under $100

Save on brands such as Shark, Makita, Bosch, and more. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • These are certified refurbished items backed by 2-year warranties from Allstate, even though sellers vary.
  • Pictured is the Cerified Refurbished Shark Navigator Lift-Away Speed Zero-M Upright Vacuum Cleaner for $99 (low by $41 for refurb model).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay
Refurbished Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register