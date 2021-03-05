Shop a selection of discounted vacuums and coffee makers. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Miele Scout RX2 Home Vision Robot Vacuum for $369.99 ($430 less than new).
- Certified refurbished items come with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
-
Published 43 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to unlock free shipping (a savings of $5.88). That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Slashare
- includes power cord and attachments
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White.
- washable bowl & filter
- includes wall mountable charger
- Model: HNVC215B10
- UPC: 885911610681
Shop and save on vacuums from Bissell, Shark, Dyson, and more. Shop Now at Bed Bath & Beyond
- Shipping adds $5.99, or get free shipping with orders of $39 or more.
- Pictured is the Shark WANDVAC Cord-Free Handheld Vacuum for $99.99 ($20 off).
Take up to 77% off a range of bObsweep robotic vacuums. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
- Pictured is the bObsweep PetHair Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner & Mop for $199.97 ($700 off; most charge over $300).
Coupon code "PREP4SPRING" drops it to $66 under what you'd pay at Technical Pro direct. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- 1,200W peak power
- RCA, USB, SD, and AUX inputs
- Model: IA1200
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sales01fuzh_8 via eBay.
- $113.99 each for 2.
- $110.39 each for 3.
- $107.99 each for 4 or more.
- smooth switch mechanism
- non-slip grip
- adjusts from 6.6-lbs., 15-lbs., 25-lbs., 33-lbs., and 44-lbs.
Our exercise routines are an important part of our health and an incredible stress relief, and with the recent gym closings many of us are lacking some of our usual equipment. So, we've collected some of the best deals we could find to help bridge the gap. Shop Now
- free weights, treadmills, bikes, accessories, and more
Most sellers charge $60 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by junxiong2017 via eBay.
- each panel measures 12" x 12" x 1"
- designed to improve acoustics in recording studios, practice rooms, or home entertainment centers
- Model: MG12121
Sign In or Register