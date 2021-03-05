New
eBay · 43 mins ago
Certified Refurbished Miele Outlet at eBay
up to 38% off
free shipping

Shop a selection of discounted vacuums and coffee makers. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Pictured is the Certified Refurb Miele Scout RX2 Home Vision Robot Vacuum for $369.99 ($430 less than new).
  • Certified refurbished items come with a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 43 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Vacuum Cleaners eBay
Refurbished Smart Home Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register