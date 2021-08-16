Certified Refurbished Hunter Fans at eBay: Up to 70% off

Save on over 20 styles in a range of sizes and colors, with prices starting as low as $55. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Corecentricsolutions via eBay.
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Hunter Fan 42 5-Blade Indoor Ceiling Fan w/ Pull Chain for $76.95 (low by $13).
Published 43 min ago
Popularity: 4/5
It's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Bronze.
- 4 speeds
- reversible motor
- 5 ETL damp rated
- includes 4" downrod, 5 palm leaf blades, & pull chains
- Model: 50207
Save on thousands of discounted ceiling fans, lighting fixtures, decor, and furniture. Plus, use coupon code "MORE" to stack an extra 10% to 50% off, as detailed below. The discounts:
- Buy one item, get 10% off
- Buy 2 items, get 20% off
- Buy 3 items, get 30% off
- Buy 4 item, get 40% off
- Buy 5 or more items, get 50% off Shop Now at Lumens
- Some of these warehouse items may be open-box and/or uneligible for returns.
- Most items bag free shipping.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Pablo Designs Sweel Medium Pendant Light for $179.56 after coupon. ($53 low)
Coupon code "08MOOONI" saves you $13. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Moooni Lighting via Amazon.
- timer
- three speeds
- remote control
- wooden blades
- includes 5" and 10" downrod
- reversible motor and blades
- Model: MOI-1016F
It's $71 under list price. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 5 blades
- 3 speeds
- takes 60-watt bulbs (included)
- Model: WNSP5224
That's $169 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Spreetail via eBay.
- includes 2 solid side walls, 1 back wall, 1 front wall with dual zippers, and a roll-up door
- Model: CVAN12000211050
That's $142 less than you'd pay for a new one, and $5 under our refurb mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- No warranty information is provided.
- Sold by BidAllies via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
Save on a wide variety of ASICS footwear and apparel, plus take take an extra 20% off purchases of $25 or more with coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS". Shop Now at eBay
- The coupon can be used a maximum of two times per user with a $100 maximum discount.
- Pictured is the ASICS Men's GEL-Venture 7 Running Shoe for $51.96 after coupon (low by $3).
Coupon code "SAVE20FORBTS" drops the price, although using the cassette recorder to create copies of "Dynamite" is probably a copyright breach. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
- AM/FM/SW band receiver
- USB and SD card inputs
