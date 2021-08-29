Certified Refurbished Hunter Fans at eBay: Up to 63% off

New
eBay · 1 hr ago
up to 63% off
free shipping
Save on over 20 styles in a range of sizes and colors, with prices starting as low as $55. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Corecentricsolutions via eBay.
- These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Pictured is the Hunter Fan 42 5-Blade Indoor Ceiling Fan w/ Pull Chain for $76.95 (low by $13).
Details
Comments
-
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Lamps Plus · 3 days ago
Lamps Plus 1/2 Price Days and Sale
up to 50% off
free shipping
Take up to half off ceiling fans, wall lights, lamps, and more. Shop Now at Lamps Plus
Tips
- Pictured is the Possini Euro Design Double Box 15-1/2" Wall Light for $99.95 ($80 off).
eBay · 1 wk ago
Certified Refurb Fans and Cooling Event at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save on over 100 items including air conditioners, ceiling fans, thermostats, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Honeywell RTH6580WF Progrrammable Thermostat for $49.99 ($99 new).
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Honeywell Glencrest 52" Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan
$129 $140
free shipping
That's a $67 low. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- LED edison bulbs
- 3 speeds
- Model: 50615-01
eBay · 1 wk ago
Refurb Hunter 52" Contemporary Ceiling Fan w/ LED Light Kit & Remote
$97 $150
free shipping
That's $53 under list price when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Core Centric Solutions via eBay.
- No warranty is available.
Features
- Includes Two LED Bulbs
- Model: CC5C01C71
eBay · 6 days ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex or HP Pro Elite Desktop PC w/ 2 19" LCDs
$167 $250
free shipping
That's $13 under our June mention and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
- A 90-day Uptstore warranty applies.
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
Features
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
eBay · 1 wk ago
Netac USB-C Portable Solid State Drive
from $34
free shipping
Shop a range of discounted capacity options from $33.99 for the ZSLIM 500MB/S option (low by $6). Shop Now at eBay
eBay · 6 days ago
ITW Grimloc Locking D-Ring 12-Pack
$9.99 $14
free shipping
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Botach via eBay.
Features
- attach to MOLLE 1" webbing
- break-away design
- made in the USA
eBay · 2 wks ago
Powerbuilt 2-Piece Drive Socket Lever Set
$9.95 $18
free shipping
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by toolsmithdirect via eBay
Features
- one 1/4" and one 3/8"
- Model: 940009
