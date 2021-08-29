Certified Refurbished Hunter Fans at eBay: Up to 63% off
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Certified Refurbished Hunter Fans at eBay
up to 63% off
free shipping

Save on over 20 styles in a range of sizes and colors, with prices starting as low as $55. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Corecentricsolutions via eBay.
  • These certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
  • Pictured is the Hunter Fan 42 5-Blade Indoor Ceiling Fan w/ Pull Chain for $76.95 (low by $13).
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Ceiling Fans eBay
Refurbished Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register