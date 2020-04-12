Personalize your DealNews Experience
Bag extra savings on a variety of refurbished tools and appliances to meet all your DIY quarantine project needs, from baking to building. Shop Now at eBay
There are huge discounts within. Women's tops start at $4, bedding sheet sets start at $14, and men's shoes are priced as low as $23. Shop Now at Nordstrom Rack
Need help staying busy during self isolation? Save on a variety of clearance and open-box items that can help fill your time while saving some green. Shop Now at Best Buy
A great way to keep in touch with loved ones with zero cost. Shop Now
One-day discounts on big brands like Nike, Under Armour, and adidas. Get that total over only $25 to stay indoors and avoid shipping fees. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Save on a selection of headphones, speakers, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on a wide range of activewear and shoes for the whole family, with prices starting from $5. Shop Now at eBay
Big savings on a selection of Worx tools, including leaf blowers, reciprocating saws, and batteries. Shop Now at eBay
You'd pay $8 for one similar balaclava elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
