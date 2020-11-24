Apply coupon code "PICKCRTECH15" to save. That's $27 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- 40mm driver
- Dual passive radiators
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Microphone
- IPX7 water-resistance
While it is matched at stores such as Costco, that's a notable savings of $40 off list price. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Bluetooth compatibility
- Visual confirmation lights
- Single connection to your TV
- Dialogue mode
- Model: 845194-1100
With coupon code "PICKCRTECH15", it's $20 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in several colors (Soft Black pictured).
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- up to 5 hours playback
- water resistant
- 3.5mm auxiliary input
It's $72 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Available in Triple Black or Luxe Silver.
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- built-in voice assistants
- Google Assistant, Alexa voice control, app control, touch control
- Apple Airplay 2
- WiFi, Bluetooth
- 360° sound
It's $50 under what you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Includes a 2-year Allstate comprehensive warranty.
- It's noted as being in "like new" condition.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- built-in microphone
- 3.5mm auxiliary port
- up to 10 hours of playback per charge
Save $100 on this trio of Sonos products. Shop Now at Sonos
- Sonos Move for $299 ($100 off)
- Sonos Beam for $299 ($100 off)
- Sonos Sub for $599 ($100 off)
That's the best price we could find by $80 and a savings of $100 off list. Buy Now at Sonos
- A 1-year Sonos warranty applies.
- 100Hz to 20kHz frequency response
- 802.11g wireless & Ethernet
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa for voice control
- wall-mount compatibility
- audio streaming via the Sonos Controller mobile app
- Model: PLAY1BLK
Save on three models, with prices starting from $58. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sony Extra Bass Wireless Portable Speaker for $58 ($42 off)
It's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now at Sam's Club
- Instant Savings prices are valid for Sam's Club members only. (Not a member? See offer below.)
- Shipping adds around $13, but varies by ZIP code.
- water-resistant exterior
- charge devices
- wired mic
- Model: MNRR270
Save on consoles, video games, and accessories for all platforms. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
- Pictured is the Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Nintendo Switch for $49.99 ($10 off).
Save on wide variety of over 11,000 items including car chargers, memory cards, smart displays, small appliances, video games, and much more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Westinghouse 32" Smart Roku TV for $109.99 ($40 off).
- Sold by Best Buy via eBay.
It's $6 under our mention from two weeks ago and you'd pay at least $45 for a factory-sealed system elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Worx via eBay.
- Discount applies in cart.
- fits gas or electric models
- includes 1 universal fit tube adapter, 1 Trivac adapter, 1 Turbine Fusion adapter, flexible 8-foot hose, and mesh hood
- Model: WA4058
These go for $17 or more at major retailers. Buy Now at eBay
- available in several colors (Red/White pictured)
- mostly in large sizes
- sold by ASICS via eBay
Shop and save on headphones, soundbars, computer speakers, and more. Shop Now at Bose
- Shipping adds $4.95, or bag free shipping on orders of $50 or more.
Save on new and refurbished Bose speakers, TV speakers, headphones, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Bose refurbished items carry the same warranty as new, from 1- to 5-year warranties.
That's $30 less than the best price we've seen for a refurb and a savings of $180 off list. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- volume-optimized EQ
- Bluetooth NFC pairing (aided by voice prompts)
- noise-rejecting dual-microphone
It's the best price we could find by $135. Buy Now at QVC
- Available in Espresso Black or Platinum Silver.
- CD player
- alarm clock
- AM/FM radio tuner
- auxiliary port
- digital display with adjustable brightness and automatic dimming
Sign In or Register