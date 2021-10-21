Save on soundbars, headphones, Bose frames, and Bluetooth speakers. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Solo Soundbar II for $119 ($80 under the best price we could find for a new one).
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
Shop guitars from $84, headphones starting at $35, portable power banks beginning at $11, tv wall mounts as low as $17, sit/stand desk frames from
$150 $144, webcams starting at $10, and much more. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Workstream by Monoprice Single Motor Back to Basics Electric Sit-Stand Desk for $150 ($50 off).
- Many items receive free shipping, and most orders of $39 or more bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping starts at $2.99.
Save on Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, wireless and wired headphones, floor speakers, subwoofers, and more. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured are the Refurb JBL Tune Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Over-ear Headphones for $59.99 ($15 less than a new model).
Save on pro audio equipment, headphones, portable speakers, and more. Prices start at $15. Shop Now at JBL
Save on Bluetooth headphones, microphones, and wireless systems. Shop Now at Harman Audio
- Pictured are the JBL LIVE 660NC Bluetooth Headphones for $99.95 ($100 off).
Apply coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" to get these for $19 less than other 3rd-party sellers. They're sold out at most major stores. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by adidas via eBay.
- In Old Gold.
Save on a range of new and refurbished iPhones, Samsung Galaxy models, LGs, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple iPhone XS Max 64GB GSM Phone for $414.95 (low by $27).
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
Coupon code "ADIDASFALL25OFF" may not be the catchiest, but it does drop prices on orders of $40 or more in a hurry. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured are the adidas Men's / Women's Fluidflash Shoes for $45 after coupon (low by $40).
That's a savings of $58 off list price.
Update: The price is now $236.86. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coinexchange267 via eBay
