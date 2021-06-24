Certified Refurbished Bosch Tools at eBay: Up to 60% off
New
eBay · 39 mins ago
Certified Refurbished Bosch Tools at eBay
up to 60% off
free shipping

Save on over 70 tools including drill/divers, reciprocating saws, laser levels, and more. Shop Now at eBay

Tips
  • Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bosch 18V 1/2" Drill Kit for $84.99 ($4 less than new).
  • These are certified refurbished items backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 39 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay
Refurbished Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register